Local law enforcement shows support for Chetek and Cameron Police Departments

BELLEVUE (NBC 26) — Local law enforcement across Northeast Wisconsin are showing support and solidarity for the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments after two officers were killed on Saturday.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office is one of them.

"It is a brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement throughout the state, so we ban together," Captain Jody Lemmens said.

Lemmens says the Brown County Sheriff’s Office sent two officers from their department to Barron county to assist with the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments and their families.

“In a tragedy like this, it’s really hard, especially for small agencies, to know what to do, how to do it, the timeline of things that need to happen," Lemmens said.

She said the local officers will help take some of the stress off of the police and families so they can focus on grieving. The officers will be there to assist in plans with honor guard services, funerals and providing resources for the families.

Other local police departments have shared their support in online posts.

In a statement provided by the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Chris Davis said:

“We join with the entire policing community in mourning this tragic loss, and we as an organization will do whatever we can to support our brothers and sisters in Barron county as they navigate through the days ahead. This tragedy is yet another reminder of the risks inherent in a career in police service. It’s also a reminder of the selfless dedication and service of our officers, deputies and troopers nationwide.”

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to them, to the agencies, to the families," Lemmens said. "This is just senseless, and this is difficult to comprehend. We try to do what we can.”