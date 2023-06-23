Local high school students get glimpse of the law enforcement field during teen police academy

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — Green Bay area high school students got a first-hand experience on what it's like in the criminal justice field.

The Green Bay Police Department and Brown County Sheriff's Office partnered up to provide a multijurisdictional teen police academy.

The high school students learned different aspects and hands-on techniques of the law enforcement profession, such as the SWAT team.

Students, like Pulaski High School student Roman Steffeck, said they were impressed with what they saw, including the SWAT truck.

"It was really cool," Steffeck said. "They got some really cool stuff in there."

Luxemburg-Casco High School student Caden Kollross said he was surprised he saw a K-9 apprehension simulation.

"They have a very energetic dog," Kollross said. "He has a command to sit right by you when the suspect's right in front of him, and he obeys his handler. And then, he just grabs on, and doesn't let go. It was quite a sight."

The SWAT team and the K-9 apprehension simulation were just two aspects of the job the teenagers learned.

All week long, about a couple dozen students, including Fox Valley Lutheran High School student Grace Naumann, met law enforcement officers and perform hands-on techniques.

"We put our finger prints on stuff," Naumann said. "And then, we got to like use the black powder and find our fingerprints."

On Thursday, students spent part of the day touring the sheriff's office.

They rotated to stations where staff — including fire investigations and the bomb squad — explained and showed the teens what they do.

"For someone who wants to be a police officer, it's very good to figure out if you want to do that job," Naumann said.

Andrew Amouzou

Brown County Sheriff's Office Lt. Trevor Bilgo said with the academy, they are trying to help promote law enforcement as a career, rather than a job.

"That's what the community wants is career-minded people being there day-in, day-out so that we're investing in the community the same as the community expects us to invest in them," Bilgo said.

Police say the purpose of the academy is about the teens' interest in law enforcement.

"This isn't a commitment to become an officer," Kollross said. "But it gets you right up there in the action, and it gives you a pretty good insight into what they do."

Thursday was the last day of the teen police academy this year.

Police say an application and a criminal background check on each applicant are requirements for the academy. Police say any applicant with a felony arrest record are not allowed to participate.

Police say the academy is limited to 30 students.

For those interested in applying to the academy next year, more information can be found HERE.