Local gardener estimates he had 60-thousand tulips, and then the deer arrived

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (NBC 26) -- Don Steinbach enjoyed the annual bloom of colorful Darwin Tulips so much, that 21-years ago when living in New Jersey, He decided they were moving with him to Clintonville to enjoy retirement in his back yard.

"When I sold my house, I said I can't leave those behind. I'd bring them out here," says 84-year-old Steinbach.

Every spring for over two decades now the tulips in Don's backyard garden push their way towards the sun, but few people get to enjoy their colorful splendor.

"I don't bring people out here," jokes Steinbach.

But even without the company of others, Don and his flowers are thriving. Year after year their budding relationship grows even with the most minimal effort.

"All I do is cover them with leaves in the fall and that's it."

And with just a bit of tender, love and care in the fall and then again in the spring, more and more tulips continue to show up each May. This year Steinbach estimates he had about 60-thousand of them, that is, until two days ago.

"Well, deer can eat pretty fast," says Steinbach with a smile.

Earlier this week Don noticed that nearly half of his fully bloomed tulips became deer dinner for a local herd.

"And it's just row after row. They just came in and num, num, num, right down the line."

It's kind of a horrific scene, for such a lovely place. But in Don's hidden garden he tends not to get too worked up about the small things and secretly it appears as if he kind of enjoyed knowing that his beauties we're appreciated.

"We had herds of deer that come in and they love them. They love them more than I do," jokes Steinbach.

