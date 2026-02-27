Local fashion. Global connection. A runway show with a purpose comes to Kimberly

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — If your ideal Saturday includes great food, boutique shopping, a little culture, and maybe even a swag bag, the Friends of the Kimberly Public Library have you covered.

For the first time ever, the organization is hosting Local Fashion; Global Threads, a fashion show and luncheon designed to celebrate style, community, and the library’s international partnership.

The event takes place on Saturday, February 28. Doors open at 10 a.m., with the Taste of the Valley luncheon and runway show beginning at 11 a.m. NBC 26 Senior News Reporter Nina Sparano will host the show.

NBC 26 Model previews global fashion on display at Kimberly Public Library fashion show fundraiser

This is not your typical runway event.

Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary cup of chai and a swag bag before browsing pop-up boutiques from local retailers, entering purse raffles, bidding in a silent auction featuring work from local artists, snapping photos in a photo booth, and even getting henna tattoos for a fee.

Director Holly Selwitschka says the event was created to bring new energy to fundraising efforts for the Friends of the Library.

NBC 26 Shop, eat, and drink for a cause at the Kimberly Public Library fashion fundraiser

“We were looking for new ideas to do fundraisers for the Friends of the Library and to get people excited about membership,” Selwitschka said. “I have done fashion show fundraisers in the past, and this year we had a sister library partnership with a library in Pakistan.”

The runway show will open with traditional and modern Pakistani fashions in celebration of the Kimberly Public Library’s Sister Library Partnership with Chughtai Library in Lahore, Pakistan.

NBC 26 Local artists decorate canvas shoes up for auction at Friends of Kimberly Library Fashion Fundraiser

Pakistan’s textile industry plays a major role in the country’s culture and economy, making fashion a natural way to highlight that global connection.

After the international showcase, the spotlight shifts to spring styles from local boutiques, including:



Community Closet

Uptown Girl Beauty and Boutique in Kaukauna

Lillian’s of Appleton

Periwinkle Poppy from Oshkosh

Several shops will offer on-site pop-up shopping so guests can purchase looks they see on the runway.

The 40-dollar ticket includes lunch, entertainment, entry into door prize drawings, and a swag bag.

The luncheon features:



Chai provided by Namalmo’s Restaurant in Appleton

Baked chicken donated by Tanner’s

Biryani, the national dish of Pakistan

Honey cauliflower

Appetizers prepared by IVR

Cheesecake for dessert from a local small business owner

Organizers recommend purchasing tickets early, as seating is limited. Tickets are available on Eventbrite by searching Friends of the Kimberly Library Fashion Show. They may also be available at the door, depending on availability. You can also Click HERE for tickets.

NBC 26 The Gathering Hub hosts Friends of Kimberly Library Fashion Show: Local Fashion, Global Threads



For those looking for a fun day out that blends fashion, food, and a meaningful cause, this event offers a little bit of everything, all in support of the Kimberly Public Library.