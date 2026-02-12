Local boaters react to wake surfing bill that adds controversy to an already conflicted issue

A proposed bill regulating wake surfing on Wisconsin lakes sparks debate at the State Capitol Wednesday, with supporters and opponents voicing strong opinions ahead of a potential vote.

Wake surfing requires specially designed boats that create large waves for surfing. As the sport's popularity has grown on Wisconsin lakes, so has opposition from other lake users.

The amended legislation would increase the required distance between wake surfing boats and shorelines to 300 feet, along with maintaining the same distance from other watercraft. No wake zones are currently 100 feet.

Cindy Leitner, who enjoys wake surfing with her children and grandchildren, represents the Wisconsin Watersports Coalition. The group says it seeks science-backed standards and clarity for the sport.

"Having a bill, having a state standard that provides clarity," said Leitner. "It gives us the opportunity to say this is what the state accepts, this is what the state recommends at this time."

Her groups supports 200 feet as originally proposed from shore, but says 300 feet is "excessive."

Robert Sutter, who boats on Lake Bohner, worries wake boats are damaging lake bottoms and believes the sport should only be allowed on bigger, deeper lakes.

"What I don't like about Bill 1033 — there's no depth requirement," Sutter said. "I do believe there has to be a depth requirement in order to protect the lakes."

Republican lawmaker Robert Brooks, who has been working on the legislation for a year, acknowledged that finding compromise isn't easy.

"To try to pass a bill right now that finds compromise amongst everyone is just not a reality," Brooks said. "I think a 300-foot compromise is a reality and could get done."

Assemble Bill 1033 did make it out of the Republican controlled Committee on State Affairs with a vote along party lines.

Opponents feel the bill is being rushed. A floor session vote is possible in the coming days or weeks, but its outcome remains uncertain.

