Living in Oz: Meet the Wisconsin superfan showcasing his Wizard of Oz magic

BLACK CREEK (NBC 26) — While Wicked enjoys record-breaking runs at the box office, one Northeast Wisconsin man has been living in the magical world of Oz for decades.

The historic Orpheum Theatre is still standing in Green Bay — the very city where The Wizard of Oz first premiered.

Justin Ell is surrounded by a dazzling collection of more than 3,500 pieces of Wizard of Oz memorabilia, and he's still adding more.

“Even for me, every time I come in here you see something new. It’s like Christmas every day,” Ell said, his eyes sparkling as he scanned the shelves.

A Lifetime of Collecting

Ell’s journey into Oz started early.

“I was three years old when I got my first Wizard of Oz piece,” he recalled. “I got a snow globe for Christmas, and it was all downhill from there.”

From snow globes to rare replicas, his collection spans decades of dedication. One of Ell’s most prized possessions: an exact replica of Judy Garland’s ruby slippers, complete with orange felt on the soles — a small but authentic detail used to muffle dancing sounds on set.

“When Judy Garland would go down the yellow brick road — which wasn’t really yellow bricks but plywood — [the felt] would muffle the sound of her dancing,” Ell explained.

A Passion That Started With a Witch

While Garland’s performance captivated him, Ell says his entry point into Oz fandom came from actress Margaret Hamilton’s unforgettable turn as the Wicked Witch of the West.

“She was so different from everyone else,” he said. “She was the number three villain of all time — for only twelve minutes on screen — but left a lasting impression.”

No Signs of Slowing Down

Ell admits his devotion might be “a little intense,” but the memorabilia keeps arriving, and the collection keeps growing.

His ultimate goal? Continue collecting until The Wizard of Oz celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2039 — then sell the collection and travel the world.

Until then, the magic of Oz continues to live on, one rare artifact at a time, here in Wisconsin.