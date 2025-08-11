LIVE: Haase jury reaches verdict on fourth day of deliberations

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The jury for a Waupaca County double murder trial has reached a verdict on Monday. The verdict is expected to be read shortly. Watch live below:

Prosecutors charged Haase in 2022 with killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.