Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE: Haase jury reaches verdict on fourth day of deliberations

TONY HAASE.jpg
Waupaca County Courthouse
Tony Haase stands in a Waupaca County courtroom on Aug. 6.
TONY HAASE.jpg
Posted
and last updated

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The jury for a Waupaca County double murder trial has reached a verdict on Monday. The verdict is expected to be read shortly. Watch live below:

Prosecutors charged Haase in 2022 with killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Tony Haase faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992. According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids