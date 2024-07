MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A replica to the birthplace of the Republican Party is in Milwaukee this week for the Republican National Convention.

In 1854, lawmakers hosted a meeting in the Little White Schoolhouse in Ripon, and they ultimately created the Republican Party.

The one-third replica is sitting at the convention venue after it was built by high school students.

You can visit the original schoolhouse in Ripon, and the replica is currently on display at the RNC's Conventionfest.