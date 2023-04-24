Little Chute man hit, killed on I-41 in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 42-year-old man from Little Chute sustained fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle Sunday night.

Officials report multiple agencies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 6:15 p.m. on April 23 that involved a pedestrian on Interstate 41 in Outagamie County.

Preliminary investigation indicated a commercial motor vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Green Bay man was traveling northbound on I-41 when the driver struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old male from Little Chute, died.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit was on the scene of the crash. Northbound lanes of I-41 were closed for over three hours during the investigation. Traffic was rerouted during the closure.