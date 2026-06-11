Lightning sparks house fire in Oconto County

TOWNSEND (NBC 26) — A bolt of lightning sparked a fire that badly damaged an Oconto County home on Wednesday morning, according to the Townsend Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters said they were called around 10 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a structure fire caused by a lightning strike.

Crews found a single‑family home with fire and smoke coming from the roof and spent nearly five hours battling the blaze, along with salvage and overhaul work.

All residents, pets and firefighters were safe, according to the department.