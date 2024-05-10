Letter carriers hope to Stamp Out Hunger

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — More than 49-million people or one in six Americans relied on food assistance last year alone.

That's according to groups like the Salvation Army and Feeding America.

Fortunately, the Salvation Army and National Letter Carrier's Association are teaming up once again to help Stamp Out Hunger.

"Just imagine yourself if you're on the other side if you need to go to the pantry yourself," said Green Bay postal carrier, Jeremy Beck.

Beck says he hopes donors are feeling generous Saturday by setting out non-perishable food by their mailbox before 9 a.m. to help families in need.

"Yeah, it's a really good feeling to know that I've done my part, I guess. I've done something to help out the community," Beck said.

Beck says Stamp Out Hunger has been going strong for 31 years nationwide, but leaders took a few years off during the pandemic.

Salvation Army Social Services Director Beck Darrow says she hopes to get back to pre-pandemic donation numbers compared to last year where they were only able to collect about half of their 50,000-lb. goal city-wide.

"We really do rely on those types of food drives. The quantity that comes sustains us for a few months. So, it's really important people know that it's happening and get their items out there early in the morning so we can make sure all the pantries in our community have what they need," Darrow said.

Darrow said with more households turning to food pantries like the Salvation Army for help, every donation makes a big difference.

"Everybody needs food. This is not something people should feel shameful about asking for. So, it feels good just to make sure you know you're there — the elderly who are on a limited budget or kids who need to fuel themselves for the school day. So, it feels really good to give something everybody needs," Darrow said.

On Saturday, you can join your letter carrier in the challenge to end hunger by placing a bag of non-perishable food by your mailbox.

After it's collected, that food will be sorted and distributed to families in need across the community where you donated.