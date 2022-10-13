Leaf-Peeping, a new perspective from the World's Capitol of ATVing!

GILLETT, Wisc. — Known as the ATV Capitol of the World, just 45 minutes north of Green Bay!

Oconto country trails are popping with peak fall colors and there is a unique and fun way to peep them. Gillett connects to hundreds of miles of trails extending into the U.P. of Michigan and even into Minnesota!

NBC 26's Brittney Merlot takes off in an ATV!

"Free truck and trailer parking, showers and restrooms in our city’s Zippel Park." said the Mayor of Gillett Josh McCarthy. "Police monitor the area so you have nothing to worry about while you are out riding!"

Gillett Mayor on ATV Capitol of the World

If you don't own an UTV/ATV, don't worry! There is a brand-new business in town, Gillett UTV that opened up summer of 2022. Family ran and female dominated, they took a different approach than your everyday rentals.

"They are all modified, to be safer with roll cages like race cars have." explained Taylor Courchaine the Operations Manager at Gillett UTV Rentals. "We bought a fleet with Polaris RZR's 2 and 4 seaters, Yamaha YXZ, RMX and General... as well as the Can Am Maverick."

NEW UTV Rentals in Gillitt

Not to mention, ATV's and UTV's have access to local businesses via ALL city streets, that have been opened for ATV use. Bringing booming business to local restaurants and bars, like Sandy Bar & Grill in Gillett. The owner Amanda Boucher said, "We have an extremely friendly ATV/UTV community that welcomes visitors from all around!"

Sandy Bar & Grill Owner on ATV Tourism

Swing by City Hall to pick up a trail map and more information. Nicolet Trail Campground, is located on the start of the Nicolet State Trail, with campsites large enough to accommodate trucks and ATV trailers.

If you've never rode before, it's as easy as driving a car... check it out!