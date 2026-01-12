Lawmakers propose data center safeguards

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Wisconsin’s cool climate, wide-open spaces, and access to fresh water are turning the state into an attractive location for massive data centers. But some lawmakers say the rush to build should slow down — and communities should decide for themselves if these facilities belong in their backyard.

During a visit to UW–Green Bay, Republican lawmakers shared that they are in the early stages of drafting a bill aimed at protecting neighbors if and when data centers are built in Wisconsin.

Local Control and Strict Rules

The proposal would leave the ultimate decision in the hands of local governments. If a community chooses to allow a data center, the legislation would require strict safeguards before construction begins.

Those include:

Guarantees that electricity rates will not increase

Protection of farmland and open space

Close monitoring of water usage, with annual public reports

Republican lawmakers stress that this legislation is not a green light for uncontrolled development. Instead, they describe it as a “safety net” for communities that may choose to welcome a data center in the future.

What Lawmakers Are Saying

“The Republicans in the Assembly and the Senate have been working diligently to put together a plan that says if these are going to be built, we have protections in place to make sure that these are being done responsibly, and they're going to be done for the benefit of the people of Wisconsin, and not just some big company coming in,” said Rep. Shae Sortwell.

What’s Next

The bill would need to pass the State Assembly before moving on to the Senate. Lawmakers hope to have the legislation finalized and on the governor’s desk by the end of March.

