Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Laser light shows offer better understanding of solar systems in Northeast Wisconsin

The Barlow Planetarium offers a better understanding of solar systems through laser light shows - choreographed to popular music.
Barlow Planetarium
Posted at 4:41 AM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 07:18:07-04

MENASHA (NBC 26) — If you love the night sky and stargazing, Wisconsin skies are hard to beat; but if you're sick of the Canadian wildfire smoke, you're in luck.

People around the Fox Cities are celebrating the Barlow Planetarium's 25th anniversary with new and improved shows.

Whether you like laser light shows - choreographed to popular music, or you simply want to know more about how the stars were formed in our solar system - the planetarium has something for everyone.

"It's great, because you know for sure if you're successful by how the kids react to it. When you're in there, it's dark, and you can't see anyone. So you have to go off what you can hear, and if they come out and they're excited, it's like "Yes, success!"," Barlow Planetarium Director Teri Gee said.

Gee says they're in the process of trying to update the planetarium's outdated equipment.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!