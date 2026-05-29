Lanes clear after vehicle fire stops traffic in Shawano County

UPDATE: All lanes are clear, according to the WisDOT.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A vehicle fire has shut down all lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 near Highway 22 in Shawano County.

Authorities say the fire was reported just after 6:00 a.m. Friday. Traffic is blocked from Highway 22 to County MMM, and delays are expected to last for up to two hours.

Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was hurt or how many vehicles were involved.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and consider alternate routes.

The Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are handling the incident.

This is a developing story — updates will be provided as more information becomes available.