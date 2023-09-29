Lambeau's Tundravision: Behind-the-scenes of Packers' 4K game experience

At nearly every home game at Lambeau Field, 80,000 Packers fans come to experience the green and gold. This year the massive 4K end-zone videoboards or Tundravision for the first time. Double the size of the old screens.

But the work to get the video on the screens is a lot more complicated than it looks.

“We have a lot more capabilities, and we have a lot more replay angles we can bring in,” says Kregg Shilbauer, Director of Broadcast and Game Presentation for the Packers says his production team went from a staff of 34 to 52 to accommodate for the new Tundravision screens.

“The whole game from about an hour before kick-off through the game is all scripted,” Shilbauer says.

Every replay, live stat or fantasy update is orchestrated and played out like a symphony in the Tundravision control room located on the 7th floor of the stadium.

The crew works together to give you the live experience but to also mimic what you see at home. Like you’re watching the game on your own flat screen that you happen to be sharing with 80,000 people.

“We typically preset cameras the day before. we go through the whole show two days before and again the day before. We meet three hours and 45 minutes before the show and go through the whole show with the crew and then sit down and start an hour before kickoff till at the end of the game,” says Shilbeaur.

Shilbeau adds most people think when they see themselves on the Tundravision screens, they can see themselves on TV but it is a separate production crew that airs network video.

What happens at Lambeau stays at Lambeau.

