Lambeau No. 2 for NFL manspreading, survey says

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A survey of 3,000 NFL fans ranks Lambeau Field as the second-most likely stadium where fans are likely to have their personal space invaded by a “manspreader.”

Merriam-Webster defines manspreading as “the act or practice by a man of sitting with the legs spread wide apart (as in a public seating area) in a way that intrudes on the space of others.”

Sports platform The Lines surveyed 3,000 football fans who attended at least one NFL game in the past 12 months to find out where fans are most at risk of sitting knee-to-knee with other stadium-goers.

Lambeau Field ranked No. 2, behind the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. Highmark Stadium ranked third, followed by Empower Field at Mile High.

The survey also asked fans whether they are guilty of manspreading themselves. Thirty-two percent of New York Giants fans admitted they do, followed by Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans at 28%. Only 19% of Packers fans surveyed said they are manspreaders.

Another key finding was that 25% of NFL fans have called out a manspreader at least once, with New Orleans Saints fans doing so most often. Eleven percent of Packers fans surveyed said they also have done so at least once.

Check out the full study here.