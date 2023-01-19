Lake Geneva Ice Castles delays opening due to lack of winter conditions

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva has pushed back its target opening date due to the lack of winter conditions in the state.

In a statement to TMJ4 News, the Ice Castles said it's now targeting an opening date of Feb. 3, at the earliest.

"We are unable to build the castles in temperatures above freezing. This winter, we have had very few days that remained below freezing for more than a couple of hours," the statement reads in part.

The Ice Castles mentioned the lack of days below freezing this season and mentioned the rain and temperatures near 50 that we have experienced, saying it hinders their ability to work on the frozen experience.

A spokeswoman for Ice Castles said they are hopeful that upcoming cold temperatures give them the time to finish the experience and "give guests a magical winter experience at Ice Castles."

Anyone who purchased tickets for the experience between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2 has been notified and refunded.