Labor Day travelers to experience ‘slump at the pump’ as Wisconsin gas prices fall

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers heading out for Labor Day weekend are getting some relief at the pump as gas prices across Northeast Wisconsin continue to fall.

According to the NBC 26 Gas Price Tracker, average prices in several communities dropped about 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, giving travelers a break ahead of one of the busiest driving weekends of the year.

In Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh, drivers are paying just over $3.80 per gallon on average. Fond du Lac is reporting some of the lowest prices in the area, with gas around $3.66 per gallon.

Still, not every station is seeing lower prices. Some locations listed on the NBC 26 Gas Price Tracker are reporting prices above $4.10 per gallon, depending on the neighborhood and fuel grade.

Wisconsin currently has the lowest statewide gas average in the region at about $3.81 per gallon. Neighboring Illinois has the highest average at $4.27 per gallon, followed by Michigan at $4.11. Minnesota drivers are paying just under $4 a gallon on average.

The lower prices come as millions of Americans prepare to travel for the long holiday weekend, with most expected to drive to their destinations.

Drivers looking to save a little extra on fuel can compare prices in their area using the NBC 26 Gas Price Tracker on NBC26.com.