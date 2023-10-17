Kwik Trip update: Issues persist with Kwik Rewards program

MILWAUKEE — Kwik Trip says they are still working on fixing issues with their electronic system, including their Kwik Rewards program.

Members of the Kwik Rewards program are still reporting the service offline. The company said in a statement Tuesday they encourage members to keep using their rewards cards "as those purchases will be tracked and awarded" once the reward system is fixed.

"We understand there may have been instances where you were not able to swipe your Kwik Rewards card during the outage. Please know we are aware of this and intend on taking care of any missed perks," according to Kwik Trip on Facebook.

It is unknown if personal data was exposed, but Kwik Trip said they will announce further updates as more information comes out.

Kwik Trip also said that they will compensate credit and debit Kwik Rewards Plus Members by providing an "in-store/fuel discount" until their system returns to normalcy.