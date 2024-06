In Today's Talker — The TMJ4 Today team tried out the newest Kwikery item from Kwik Trip.

The Blueberry Dunker ripple chips debuted back in the middle of May. They're the second donut-inspired chip from Kwik Trip.

The other was the the Glazers flavored chip that came out in 2019.

Tom learned all about how Kwik Trip operates — and how all those delicious snacks are made — in his Made in Wisconsin series. You can watch some of those stories here.