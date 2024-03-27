Kwik Trip to stop selling bagged milk due to declining demand

LA CROSSE (NBC 26) — Kwik Trip said Wednesday it will stop selling Nature's Touch bagged milk at all stores beginning in May 2024.

Executives of the popular Wisconsin-based convenience store chain said the demand for bagged milk has been declining substantially compared to milk jugs.

Kwik Trip said bagged milk has been a part of the product lineup for more than 40 years.

“We constantly evaluate our product offerings to ensure we’re meeting the needs and preferences of our guests,” Kwik Trip CEO Scott Zietlow said in a news release. “After thorough consideration and analysis, we have decided to discontinue bagged milk to focus on items that resonate more strongly with our guests.”

“We acknowledge that changes in product availability can impact customer routines and preferences," Vice President of External Relations John McHugh said. "We remain committed to assisting guests during this transition. Our Marketing Department has contacted those groups who had special promotional coupons for bagged milk and have offered a new solution with our other milk offerings. This is an end to a product that was associated with the Kwik Trip brand for many years, but after evaluating the need and cost for new equipment to replace our antiquated bagged milk equipment, and the decreased customer demand, we made the tough decision to discontinue Nature’s Touch milk in the bag.”