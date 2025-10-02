Kwik Trip drops pennies, will round cash purchases down to nearest 5 cents

LA CROSSE (NBC 26) — Kwik Trip is dropping pennies in all its stores following the U.S. Department of Treasury's decision to end production of the penny, the company announced.

While pennies are still valid, Kwik Trip's updated register systems will automatically apply rounding rules to all cash purchases, rounding down in guest's favor, the company says.

Kwik Trip says it will continue this approach until a permanent legislative solution has been enacted, saying the government has not provided guidance on how to proceed.

“At Kwik Trip, we’re committed to making everyday transactions simple and fair,” said Scott Zietlow, CEO and President of Kwik Trip. “This change reflects our ongoing focus on guest experience. We apologize for any confusion this may create for our guests.”

Kwik Trip is a family-owned convenience store company based in La Crosse with more than 850 stores across the Midwest.