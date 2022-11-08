Knife-wielding man arrested at West Bend polling place after yelling "stop the voting"

WEST BEND — A man in West Bend was arrested after wielding a knife at a polling place and yelling "stop the voting", according to the West Bend police department.

Police said they responded to the incident at the West Bend Community Memorial Library at 12:35 p.m on Tuesday. They saw a man holding a knife around others who were voting. Police said when they arrived the man was shouting "stop the voting". It's unclear what the man's motive was or his political affiliation.

Voting was paused for about 30 minutes until the scene was cleared. No one was injured and the man was taken into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Police did not release the identity of the man they arrested.