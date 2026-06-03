Kirk Bangstad falls short of signatures needed for Wisconsin governor's race

MADISON (NBC 26) — The race for Wisconsin governor is taking shape after this week's filing deadline, but one high-profile Democratic candidate appears unlikely to make the ballot.

According to a Wisconsin Elections Commission report released Tuesday, Minocqua Brewing Company owner Kirk Bangstad submitted 1,504 valid signatures, short of the 2,000 required to qualify for the ballot.

Bangstad recently came under fire when he wrote on social media that his business would pour free beer to its customers on the day that President Trump dies.

The comments, according to Bangstad, drew a visit from the Secret Service and FBI.

He announced his plans to run for governor shortly thereafter.

If certified by the commission, the Aug. 11 primary ballot would feature 10 candidates: seven Democrats, two Republicans, and one independent.

The Democratic field includes former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Madison state Rep. Francesca Hong, former Greater Milwaukee Committee President Joel Brennan, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, Madison state Sen. Kelda Roys, and former Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Missy Hughes.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany filed to run for governor. Tiffany has been endorsed by President Trump and the state Republican Party. Andy Manske also filed as a Republican. Manske is a medical services technician who has never held political office.

David King, a Milwaukee pastor, is running as an independent.

The candidate list is not final yet. Signatures can still be challenged through June 4, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is expected to certify the final ballot on June 9.

The primary election is Aug. 11. The general election is Nov. 3.