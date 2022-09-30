Kimberly high school teacher on leave after allegations of 'inappropriate conduct'

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — A high school teacher in the Kimberly Area School District has been placed on leave following allegations of "inappropriate conduct."

The school district said it learned of allegations that the teacher engaged in inappropriate conduct with students of another school district while previously serving as a teacher there.

While the school district named the teacher in a letter to parents, NBC 26 is not identifying the teacher because he hasn't been charged with a crime.

"As soon as the Kimberly Area School District became aware of the allegations against [the teacher] the District immediately placed him on administrative leave, and the District is cooperating with law enforcement on this matter," the school district said.

The school district said there is currently no evidence to indicate that any Kimberly Area School District students were involved in the alleged misconduct.

The district said it's limited on how much information it can share. The case remains under investigation.