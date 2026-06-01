Kiel Police warn neighbors after string of thefts

KIEL (NBC 26) — Kiel police are urging people to lock their vehicles and remove valuables following a recent uptick in thefts.

Authorities say thieves often search for unlocked cars, taking the opportunity to steal when one is found.

In a social media post, police warned that, “Some thieves even target smaller rural communities like Kiel because all too often residents living there think ‘nothing bad happens here’ and do not safeguard their property… giving thieves the opportunity to steal.”

The department’s message:

Lock your vehicles

Remove valuables from inside

Report suspicious activity immediately

Neighbors who notice unusual people, vehicles, or situations are asked to contact dispatchers at 920-894-2211.

Police say vigilance is key to preventing future thefts.

