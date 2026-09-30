Kiel bar fight suspect faces new charge after allegedly hiding a gun

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man previously charged in connection with a fight at a Kiel bar that left another man in a medically induced coma is now facing new charges in Calumet County.

Chad Suttner, 55, was charged Sept. 16 with possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Suttner was previously charged with aggravated battery and disorderly conduct stemming from a May 22 altercation outside Badger's Den in Kiel that left Cody Raumann with multiple brain bleeds and in a medically induced coma.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Calumet County on Sept. 16, investigators obtained transcripts of recorded jail calls Suttner made a few days after his arrest. In those calls, Suttner allegedly directed his former fiancée to retrieve a "little square box, plastic with a handle" from beneath his bed and ensure it was "very well hidden." Suttner later told the woman during the same call, "So you understand why I wanted you to get that gun. Right?"

The complaint further states the former fiancée told investigators she removed the weapon from Suttner's residence May 29 because she knew he was a convicted felon and was not allowed to possess a firearm. She said she took the weapon to her father's home in the Town of New Holstein, where it was stored until Suttner's brother could retrieve it.

Investigators executed a search warrant at the Town of New Holstein residence June 4 and recovered a handgun along with two loaded magazines, according to the complaint.

Suttner denied any knowledge of a firearm when questioned by investigators, saying he had only asked his former fiancée to remove sex toys from his home. He denied giving her instructions to take the gun, the complaint states.

Court records show Suttner has four prior felony convictions in Wisconsin, including child enticement in Manitowoc County in 2009 and second-degree sexual assault of a child in Calumet County in 1992.