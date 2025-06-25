Kids' Day to kick off in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — THE official swearing-in of our 2025 Kid Mayors and the reading of the annual Kids’ Day Proclamation will happen later today in Green Bay.

This year marks a historic first, as two brothers—Ivan and Rhyatt—will serve together as Kid Mayors for the Day.

Event Details

What: Kid Mayor for the Day Swearing-In & Kids’ Day Proclamation

When: Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 9:45 a.m.

Where: Council Chambers, Green Bay City Hall, 100 N Jefferson St.

The Kid Mayors will be sworn in by City Clerk Celestine Jeffries and will help read the official Kids’ Day Proclamation, kicking off a full day of free activities, games, and family fun throughout Green Bay.

About Kids’ Day

Kids’ Day is an annual tradition celebrating the youth of Green Bay with free events and activities at locations across the city. Children and families can enjoy games, entertainment, and giveaways—all with a Kids’ Day wristband. Highlights include the Meal with the Mayor at Bay Beach Amusement Park, special events at local parks and libraries, and more.

The 23rd annual Green Bay Kids’ Day presented by Children’s Wisconsin will be held on Wednesday, June 25 at various locations throughout the City.

Activities are FREE for all Green Bay youth with a 2025 Kids’ Day wristband.

We are excited to announce that this year’s Meal with the Mayor and activities will be held at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Local organizations are sponsoring giveaways, activities, and games.

Free meals will be served to the kids.

WRISTBANDS

Wristbands are required for kids to gain entry to free activities, giveaways, etc., and can be picked up starting June 11 at the following locations:

9th Street Wellness Center

Bay Beach Amusement Park

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Brown County Library

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin

Green Bay Mayor’s Office

Green Bay Metro

Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Office

Green Bay Playground Program sites

Green Bay Pools

Pizza Ranch – Green Bay East location ONLY

MEAL WITH THE MAYOR

Meal with the Mayor will be at Bay Beach Amusement Park (West end) from 3:00-6:00 p.m. Activities include:

Children’s Wisconsin, Presenting Sponsor Booth

Dinner served to kids by Green Bay School Food Service

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary: Live animals

Brown County 4H: Booth with activities and giveaways

Courage Martial Arts: Booth and onstage demonstration

Einstein Project

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin: Booth with mini bean bag toss and giveaways

Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes: Booth with activities and giveaways

Green Bay Department of Public Works: Vehicles

Green Bay Fire Department: Vehicles, fire safety, and coloring books

Green Bay Metro Transit: Bus from 1947

Green Bay Sustainability

Green Bay Police Department: Vehicles

Green Bay Water Utility: Booth with Drip the Drop

Happy Joe's Pizza: Happy the Dog appearance

Jake's Jumpers: Inflatables and rock-climbing wall

JCPenny Portraits: Booth with activities, giveaways, and facepainting

Mischief & Magic

Rent-a-Tent

The Children's Museum: Booth

YWCA Green Bay: Booth with activities, giveaways, and sensory play

ACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT GREEN BAY

Join local businesses for fun throughout the City (June 25 ONLY):

9th Street Wellness Center

Bay Beach Amusement Park: Free rides for kids from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Brown County Library: Free activities at the library locations.

GBASO (Green Bay Action Sports Organization): Free admission and rental equipment from noon-5:00 p.m.

Green Bay Metro Transit: Kids ride free all day.

Happy Joe's Pizza: Two kids (ages 10 and under) eat a free lunch smorgasbord served from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with a paid adult smorgasbord.

Joannes Aquatic Center: Free admission for kids from noon-3:00 p.m.

National Railroad Museum: All children 17 and under are admitted for free and receive a free train ride with paying accompanying adult.

Pizza Ranch: One free child per adult purchase 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Valid at Green Bay East ONLY.

Resch Aquatic Center: Free admission for kids from noon-3:00 p.m.

Scray Cheese: One free scoop of ice cream for all kids.

The Children's Museum: Open noon-4:00 p.m. Children are free with paid adult admission.

