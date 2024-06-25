Kids' Day to kick off across Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's the 22nd annual Green Bay Kids' Day, and children will get the chance to enjoy different activities throughout the city today.

Activities are free for all Green Bay children with a 2024 Kids' Day wristband.

Children will get to enjoy a meal with the mayor and activities will be held at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Wristbands are required for children to enjoy the free activities and giveaways and can be picked up at the following locations:



9th Street Wellness Center

Bay Beach Amusement Park

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Brown County Library Central, E & SW Branches

Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin

Green Bay Mayor’s Office

Green Bay Metro

Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Office

Green Bay Playground Program sites

Green Bay Pools

Pizza Ranch

Click here to see a map of all the FREE kids' activities!

MEAL WITH THE MAYOR AT BAY BEACH AMUSEMENT PARK (WEST END) FROM 3:00-6:00 PM.:

The itinerary for the event on the Showmobile stage is as follows:

3:15 p.m. – Magic Show (Mischief & Magic) 4:00 p.m. – Courage Martial Arts Demo 4:10-4:30 p.m. – “Let Me Be Frank” “Princess and the King” (Weidner Center Mobile Stage) 4:30 p.m. – Mayor’s Welcome / Premier Sponsor Welcome 4:40-5:00 p.m. - “Let Me Be Frank” “Princess and the King” (Weidner Center Mobile Stage) 5:00 p.m. – Smoke Dancers – Oneida Nation 3:00-6:00 p.m. Music being played

Other Entertainment:

Stilt Walkers 3:00-4:00 p.m. Paw Patrol Character(s) 4:00-5:00 p.m. Bluey and Bingo 5:00-6:00 p.m. Happy Joe’s “Happy” - Roaming Live Sidewalk Chalk Artist Bubble Station Dinner served by Green Bay Area Public Schools

Children’s Wisconsin: Presenting Sponsor Booth

NEW all-inclusive playground

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary: Live animals

Courage Martial Arts: Booth & demonstration

Einstein Project: Booth with activities/giveaways

Family Services - Open Door Youth Services: Booth with activities/giveaways

Fresh Prints of Green Bay: Booth with activities/giveaways

GBASO - Green Bay Action Sports Organization: Booth with activities/giveaways

Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes: Booth with activities/giveaways

Golden House: Booth with activities/giveaways

Green Bay ER & Hospital: Booth with activities/giveaways

Green Bay Conservation Corps: Sunflower planting using upcycled containers

Green Bay Department of Public Works: Vehicles

Green Bay Community & Economic Development: Comprehensive Plan/Pop-Up City Hall

Green Bay Fire Department: Vehicles

Green Bay Metro Transit: Vehicles

Green Bay Police Department: Vehicles

Green Bay Water Utility: Booth with activities/giveaways

Happy Joe's Pizza: Happy the Dog appearance

Jake's Jumpers: Inflatables & rock-climbing wall

Mischief & Magic: Stilt walkers, characters & magic show

Stevens Defense Academy LLC: Booth with activities/giveaways

ACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT GREEN BAY