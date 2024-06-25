Kids' Day to kick off across Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's the 22nd annual Green Bay Kids' Day, and children will get the chance to enjoy different activities throughout the city today.
Activities are free for all Green Bay children with a 2024 Kids' Day wristband.
Children will get to enjoy a meal with the mayor and activities will be held at Bay Beach Amusement Park.
Wristbands are required for children to enjoy the free activities and giveaways and can be picked up at the following locations:
- 9th Street Wellness Center
- Bay Beach Amusement Park
- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary
- Brown County Library Central, E & SW Branches
- Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin
- Green Bay Mayor’s Office
- Green Bay Metro
- Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Office
- Green Bay Playground Program sites
- Green Bay Pools
- Pizza Ranch
Click here to see a map of all the FREE kids' activities!
MEAL WITH THE MAYOR AT BAY BEACH AMUSEMENT PARK (WEST END) FROM 3:00-6:00 PM.:
- The itinerary for the event on the Showmobile stage is as follows:
- 3:15 p.m. – Magic Show (Mischief & Magic)
- 4:00 p.m. – Courage Martial Arts Demo
- 4:10-4:30 p.m. – “Let Me Be Frank” “Princess and the King” (Weidner Center Mobile Stage)
- 4:30 p.m. – Mayor’s Welcome / Premier Sponsor Welcome
- 4:40-5:00 p.m. - “Let Me Be Frank” “Princess and the King” (Weidner Center Mobile Stage)
- 5:00 p.m. – Smoke Dancers – Oneida Nation
- 3:00-6:00 p.m. Music being played
- Other Entertainment:
- Stilt Walkers 3:00-4:00 p.m.
- Paw Patrol Character(s) 4:00-5:00 p.m.
- Bluey and Bingo 5:00-6:00 p.m.
- Happy Joe’s “Happy” - Roaming
- Live Sidewalk Chalk Artist
- Bubble Station
- Dinner served by Green Bay Area Public Schools
- Children’s Wisconsin: Presenting Sponsor Booth
- NEW all-inclusive playground
- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary: Live animals
- Courage Martial Arts: Booth & demonstration
- Einstein Project: Booth with activities/giveaways
- Family Services - Open Door Youth Services: Booth with activities/giveaways
- Fresh Prints of Green Bay: Booth with activities/giveaways
- GBASO - Green Bay Action Sports Organization: Booth with activities/giveaways
- Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes: Booth with activities/giveaways
- Golden House: Booth with activities/giveaways
- Green Bay ER & Hospital: Booth with activities/giveaways
- Green Bay Conservation Corps: Sunflower planting using upcycled containers
- Green Bay Department of Public Works: Vehicles
- Green Bay Community & Economic Development: Comprehensive Plan/Pop-Up City Hall
- Green Bay Fire Department: Vehicles
- Green Bay Metro Transit: Vehicles
- Green Bay Police Department: Vehicles
- Green Bay Water Utility: Booth with activities/giveaways
- Happy Joe's Pizza: Happy the Dog appearance
- Jake's Jumpers: Inflatables & rock-climbing wall
- Mischief & Magic: Stilt walkers, characters & magic show
- Stevens Defense Academy LLC: Booth with activities/giveaways
ACTIVITIES THROUGHOUT GREEN BAY
- 9th Street Wellness Center: Hands-on wellness activities
- Bay Beach Amusement Park: Free rides for kids all day
- Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary: Free live animal program at 10:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
- Brown County Library: Free events at Central, East & SW Branches
- GBASO - Green Bay Action Sports Organization: Free entry
- Green Bay Botanical Garden: Free kids with paid adult admission
- Green Bay Conservation Corps: Nature Center planting from 12:00-3:00 p.m.
- Green Bay Indoor Golf: Schedule your free entry on their website
- Green Bay Metro Transit: Kids ride free all day, adults ride free when accompanied by a child
- Green Bay Sail & Paddle: Free sailing from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Happy Joe's Pizza: From 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. two kids (age 10 and under) eat free with each paid adult
- Joannes Aquatic Center: Free swimming from 12:00-3:00 p.m.
- National Railroad Museum: Free admission and train rides for kids ages 17 and under. All children must be accompanied by an adult, including on the train ride. No more than six children will be admitted per adult.
- Pizza Ranch: Free kids buffet with paid adult buffet from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
- Resch Aquatic Center: Free swimming from 12:00-3:00 p.m.
- Riviera Lanes: From 10:00-11:00 a.m. or 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. free bowling and shoes for kids, adults cost $2
- Scray Cheese: One free scoop of ice cream for all kids
- Stevens Defense Academy LLC: Free evening class
- The Children's Museum: Free to the public from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
- The Tarlton Theatre: Art War, Jr. will allow 4 kids at a time to speed paint - canvasses and easels will be set up and the kids can paint whatever they'd like in a 20 minute span of time