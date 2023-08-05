Kids connect with Packers during DreamDrive

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Kids had the chance to connect with Packers players for the first week of training camp during the annual DreamDrive.

Spotting the Green Bay Packers around Ray Nitschke Field or Lambeau Field is nothing new, but seeing them on kids' bikes might make you take a second look.

The annual DreamDrive brings smiles to kids' faces, like Jack Helland. He says he's been doing it for six years.

"It's very exciting. I'm actually very nervous for sure. It's pretty cool. It's an experience for sure. I wish all people got to feel the experience. It's pretty nice," one participant said.

"It was exciting and fun, and it made me happy," another participant added.

During the drive, kids bring their bikes to Lambeau and let the Packers ride them to Ray Nitschke Field for training camp.

"It's really fun, because you get to talk to the people the NFL players, and it's really fun, and you get to know them and talk to them, and I get Innis Gaines, and he's going to ride my bike back at the end," one participant said.

"It's amazing, because we see these guys playing on TV every Sunday. I don't know, it's pretty amazing," another person added.

Then, the players bike back to Lambeau when they're done with practice for the day.

"It's pretty cool. When you get to have the player numerous days, and you get to think of them as not really a player, you just think of them as a friend," one person said.

"I kind of get a little nervous, but it's fun, because they're interactive," another person said.

"It was exciting, because I was one of the last people, and I didn't think I was going to get picked, and I was really nervous," one of the kids said.

The DreamDrive marks the unofficial kickoff to the season, and kids and players seem to be sharing one common goal.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Jordan Love play and all the new receivers and tight ends," one of the kids said.

