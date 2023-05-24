Kewaunee County Sheriff investigating possible weapons call

ALGOMA (NBC 26) — The Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a weapons call after a report that a black in color vehicle was traveling through the Algoma High School parking lot with what appeared to be a weapon.

Following the call, the Algoma School District sent a letter to parents and guardiansinforming them of the incident that took place close to the school.

The letter stated a staff member believed to see a vehicle driving through the high school parking lot holding a firearm at 6:30 a.m. Local authorities were notified and began investigating the situation.

Authorities say that during an investigation, a student shared that another student had brought a paintball gun.

The school district said in a statement, "The intentions behind the incident remain unclear, we are treating [this incident] with the utmost seriousness and taking proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our school community."

School counselors and staff were briefed on the incident and the school said they are prepared to provide any necessary emotional support to students should they require it.

As a precaution, police have been stationed at both the Algoma elementary and high school campuses throughout the day on Wednesday.