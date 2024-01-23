Keshena native Alaqua Cox to appear on Kelly Clarkson Show

Alaqua Cox will join the Kelly Clarkson show today to talk about her new role in the Marvel series 'Echo.'

Cox will ll talk about how honored she is to represent a variety of communities, through her indigenous, deaf and amputee character. She also opens up about how her journey lead her from growing up in Keshena to becoming a Marvel superhero. She never thought she'd be an actor until her friends encouraged her to go to the "Hawkeye" casting call!

You can watch some of Cox's interview above, while The Kelly Clarkson Show airs at 3 p.m. on NBC 26.