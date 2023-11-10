Keshena native Alaqua Cox stars in Echo

A Wisconsin native is set to star in her own Marvel mini-series titled "Echo."

The show stars actress Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez aka "Echo."

In comics and the show -- Echo is a Native American woman who is deaf and can mimic the fighting abilities of others.

In real-life, Cox was born deaf and raised on the Menominee Indian reservation in Keshena.

She attended the "Wisconsin School for the Deaf" in Delavan.

During an interview with, IBMD, Cox said getting her own show means a lot to her and is a great representation for the indigenous and deaf communities.

"Echo" premieres January 10th on Disney Plus and Hulu.