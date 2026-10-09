Kaukauna's first police K9, Rocko, dies

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The Kaukauna Police Department's first-ever police K9, Rocko, has died.

According to police, Rocko passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Police said Rocko helped detect illegal drugs, apprehend dangerous subjects and assist in searching for missing or fleeing people. After retiring from patrol duties, Rocko became an active member of the Kaukauna Area School District as Officer Meyer transitioned into the role of school resource officer.

The department said Rocko was not only a companion to Officer Meyer, but to all of the officers at the Kaukauna Police Department, often wandering the halls in search of food scraps from fellow officers.

"Rocko's legacy will live well beyond his years, not only as our first K9, but as one of the best working K9s in the area," the department stated.

"Rest easy, Rocko. You were a good boy."