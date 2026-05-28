Kaukauna teacher fired after social media post

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The Kaukauna school board has voted to fire high school teacher Patrick Meyer after a controversial social media post tied to last month’s assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The board’s 6-1 decision came after hours of closed-door deliberations Wednesday night. Meyer had been on paid administrative leave since April, when community members raised concerns over his comments.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Meyer wrote that he was “not impressed with recent presidential assassins,” referencing historical figures including John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald, and concluding with “MAGAA (make Americans great assassins again)! Sad!”

District officials said the post sparked outrage among parents and residents, prompting calls for his removal.

Meyer, a longtime educator in the district, has not publicly commented on the firing.