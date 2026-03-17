Kaukauna mayoral challenger drops out weeks before election, cites “hate and anger” during campaign

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The only challenger in the Kaukauna mayoral race has dropped out just weeks before the April election, leaving incumbent Mayor Tony Penterman running unopposed.

Dan Schafter, who announced his candidacy in December, said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he is stepping away from the race.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I am stepping down from this campaign,” he wrote.

In his announcement, Schafter said his campaign was built on transparency, something he believes has been lacking in the community.

“From the beginning of this campaign, I said transparency would be the foundation of my platform,” he wrote. “I believe it is something our community has not had in a long time.”

But he also described a campaign environment that he says became increasingly difficult.

“Over the course of this campaign, there has been a significant amount of hate and anger directed toward me,” he said.

He also said some interactions crossed personal boundaries.

“There have also been individuals who have not respected personal boundaries and have expected me to agree with their demands,” he wrote. “I have never been someone who simply says ‘yes’ because it is what someone wants. I say ‘yes’ only when I believe it is in the best interest of the community.”

Schafer said the situation ultimately impacted both him and his family.

“Unfortunately, this situation has taken a toll on both me and my family,” he wrote. “After many conversations with my family and close friends, I have made the difficult decision to step down.”

Schafter thanked supporters and said campaign donations will be returned.

“Thank you again to everyone who supported me and who believes our community deserves positive change,” he wrote. “Anyone that has donated to my campaign, I will be sending all funds back out to everyone.”

With his withdrawal, incumbent Mayor Tony Penterman will now run unopposed in the April spring election.

