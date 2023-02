KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The mayor of Kaukauna has issued a Class III Snow Emergency for the city, beginning Wednesday night and ending Friday morning.

During the snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and could be towed at the owner’s expense.

Garbage collected will be suspended Thursday and will resume Friday.

Residents are asked to stay off the roads and keep a wide distance from crews while they are cleaning up streets.