Kaukauna house fire displaces resident, causes an estimated $100,000 in damage

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A basement fire on the 100 block of Grant Street in Kaukauna displaced one resident and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage Thursday evening.

The Kaukauna Fire Department responded at approximately 8:00 p.m. to reports of a structure fire, with initial reports describing "lots of smoke coming from the first floor." Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front door and the entire home filled with smoke.

A full scene assessment revealed the fire was located in the basement. The resident had safely evacuated prior to crews' arrival, having been woken from their sleep by working smoke detectors.

Firefighters made their way to the basement and quickly knocked down the fire. It was fully extinguished within 30 minutes of arrival. Crews remained on scene for an extended period to ventilate the basement of smoke and gases.

Fire damage was confined to the basement, though the first floor sustained significant smoke damage. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The Little Chute Fire Department, Kaukauna Police Department, WE Energies, Kaukauna Utilities, and the American Red Cross assisted at the scene.

No cause has been determined.

The Kaukauna Fire Department is reminding everyone to install and maintain working smoke detectors in their homes, noting that smoke detectors can provide critical early warning to save lives.