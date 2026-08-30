Kaukauna house fire causes $200,000 in damage

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A Kaukauna resident escaped without injuries after a major house fire broke out on Sullivan Avenue, Kaukauna Fire said Sunday.

Crews responded to the home just after 10 p.m. and found the back deck completely engulfed in flames. The fire spread quickly through the windows and into the attic.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in 20 minutes.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage. Investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Officials say the incident is a reminder for residents to check their smoke detectors.

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