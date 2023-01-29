Kaukauna home total loss after fire

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A house in Kaukauna is considered a total loss after experiencing a fire Sunday morning.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane at 6:45 a.m. where a single-family building had reports of smoke and flames coming from the home.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames and the structure had begun to collapse.

No one was home at the time of the fire, Kaukauna and Little Chute Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire until it was out.

Other agencies assisted with the extinguishment including Combined Locks Fire and Rescue, Outagmaie Community Emergency Response Team, Kaukauna Street Department, Kaukauna Utilities, WE Energies and the Kaukauna Police Department.

There were no injuries and the home is considered a total loss, estimated at more than $400,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.