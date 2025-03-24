Kaukauna home damaged by fire, everyone all right

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Everyone and a family pet are all right after a house fire this morning in Kaukauna.

Firefighters responded at 2:14 a.m. to a fire at 105 West 5th Street, and they noticed smoke coming from the upper floor.

Everyone living in the home and the family dog were able to safely make it out, and firefighters were able to begin dousing the flames.

Investigators believe the fire started in the home's office, and then it quickly spread to the second-floor attic.

Getting to the attic space was a challenge for firefighters, due to the age and layout of the home.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly three hours to help contain the flames, and the firefighters were able to tarp and salvage a lot of the property inside the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary reports indicate the fire caused nearly $150,000 in damage.

Luckily, no pets or people were hurt.