Kaukauna garage fire quickly contained, no injuries

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — Quick action by local emergency crews helped contain a garage fire on Armstrong Court Sunday evening, preventing it from spreading and causing further damage.

Shortly after 8:00 PM, the Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a neighbor’s report of a detached garage engulfed in flames. Arriving in under five minutes, firefighters found smoke and fire pouring from the front of the 2 ½ stall garage. Crews swiftly knocked down the flames, then cut a hole in the garage door to get better access to the flames with hose lines. The fire was declared under control within ten minutes of firefighters arriving.

Damage was limited to the garage itself. No harm came to the house—unoccupied during ongoing renovations—or adjacent properties.

Thanks to the vigilance of the neighbor who called 911 and the rapid response by firefighters, no civilians or crew members were hurt, and no residents were displaced.

The estimated damage to the garage and its contents is $40,000. The Kaukauna Police Department and Kaukauna Utilities assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

