Kaukauna ends contract with Flock cameras

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — The City of Kaukauna has ended its contract with Flock Safety after deciding not to renew the agreement when it expired in June 2026, the police department announced.

According to a news release from Kaukauna police, the city entered a three-year contract with Flock Safety in June 2023 for the use of six automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, but chose not to renew the contract after it expired in June.

The decision comes after several Wisconsin communities, including Appleton, Oshkosh and Sturgeon Bay, also ended their contracts with Flock Safety.

“It is not fiscally responsible for the city to continue to invest in the Flock Cameras with the concerns that have been raised and the inability to partner with area communities,” said Jamie Graff, City of Kaukauna Chief of Police. “We are now working with Flock to deactivate the equipment and remove it from the city.”