Kaukauna carwash sustains damage after truck catches fire in wash bay

Best Wash in Kaukauna sustained $50,000 in damages after a truck caught fire inside one of the wash bay areas.

Kaukauna Fire Rescue reports crews were dispatched to the Best Wash located at 2600 Konkapot Trail Road for a report of a truck on fire inside one of the wash bay areas. When crews arrived on scene they found a pick-up truck located within the middle of three wash bay areas fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the fire was venting through the roof of the Best Wash with heavy smoke and flames showing. Crews deployed a mounted master stream located on top of the first arriving engine. Additional extinguishment was performed by firefighters with hand lines.

A portion of East Ann Street and Konkapot Trail road was shut down for crews to establish a water source. Firefighters remained on scene until extinguishment was confirmed and an overhaul was performed.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and was located away from the fire.

No other civilians were harmed but the car wash sustained damage to the roof and roll-up doors with an estimated $50,000 in damages.

The vehicle located inside the wash bay was considered a total loss with damages estimated around $35,000.

