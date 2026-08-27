Kaukauna apartment fire causes $60K in damage

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A lithium-ion battery caused a fire Thursday morning in a 24-unit apartment building in Kaukauna, displacing one resident and causing an estimated $60,000 in damage, authorities said.

The Kaukauna Fire Department responded at around 10:50 a.m. to reports of black smoke coming from a second-story window at 420 Bicentennial Court. Crews determined the fire was confined to a second-story apartment and extinguished it within 15 minutes of arrival.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. Officials said the apartment was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and all other residents evacuated safely.

Damage was limited to a single apartment, which sustained significant smoke, heat and fire damage.

Fire officials reminded neighbors to use caution when charging and handling lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly found in devices such as power tools, e-bikes and other rechargeable electronics.