Katrina Baur plea date now set for late July

A plea date has been rescheduled for Katrina Baur.

She’s the mom of missing three-year-old boy Elijah Vue, who was reported missing from Two Rivers back in February.

She has been charged with child neglect, but has not been charged in the disappearance of Elijah.

During court Thursday in Manitowoc County, Baur’s attorney said she’s asking for the delay because there were issues that still need to be investigated.

Baur's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment after court.

The plea date for Katrina Baur is now scheduled for July 26.

