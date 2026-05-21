Katie Baney announces run for Wisconsin State Senate District 1

DE PERE (NBC 26) — Katie Baney, a De Pere resident and working mother, has announced she is running for Wisconsin State Senate District 1.

Baney is seeking the seat currently held by State Senator André Jacque, who is retiring.

In her campaign announcement, Baney said she grew up in the Ledgeview and De Pere area and returned to De Pere with her husband in 2021 to raise their family.

“I grew up in the Ledgeview De Pere area, and my husband and I are raising our children here,” Baney said in a statement. “As a mom, I refuse to sit on the sidelines while political dysfunction threatens the values and opportunities that make northeastern Wisconsin special.”

Baney said she is running to focus on issues including the cost of living, taxes, parental rights, public safety, jobs, workforce challenges and education.

Baney is a graduate of De Pere High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. According to her campaign, she was nominated by former Governor Scott Walker to serve as Student Regent on the Wisconsin Board of Regents while attending UW-Madison.

Her background includes work in both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate. Baney worked for U.S. Senator Ron Johnson on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. She also worked for former House Speaker Paul Ryan and for former Congressman Mike Rogers on the House Homeland Security Committee.

For the past five years, Baney has worked in the private sector for Delta Defense LLC, the service provider for the United States Concealed Carry Association. Her campaign says her work has focused on advocating for responsible gun owners and the right to self-defense.

Baney said her campaign will focus on families in northeast Wisconsin.

“We have real work to do in Madison, and sometimes it just takes a mom to get it done,” Baney said.

Baney and her husband, Drew, live in De Pere with their children. Her campaign says they are members of Spring Lake Church.