K9 handled by fallen Chetek police officer sworn in to Wautoma Police Department

WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — The Wautoma community is showing its love and support for its newest K9.

During Wautoma's city council meeting Monday, K9 Grizz was sworn in as a therapy dog for the police department.

While the community is proud to have him, his journey to get here is bittersweet.

"He was bred to do this job," Susan Myers, the mother of Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach, said. "This is what Emily would want for Grizz is for him to move forward."

Breidenbach was K9 Grizz's former handler.

Four months ago, Breidenbach was one of two officers shot and killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop in the village of Cameron in Northwest Wisconsin.

"It was a true bond," Myers said. "Grizz was attached to her from day one."

Tyler Job Officer Emily Breidenbach and K9 Grizz. Breidenbach was shot and killed in the line of duty in Northwest Wisconsin in April.

Myers pinned the badge on Grizz during the ceremony.

"What an honor it was for me to do this in memory of Emily," Myers said. "She [Emily] welcomed everybody."

Grizz wasn't without a home for long.

Several months after Breidenbach was killed, Grizz joined Wautoma Police as a therapy dog for the Wautoma Area School District.

"We feel he'll be able to connect better with the students in the school," Wautoma Chief of Police Paul Mott said. "Kind of share how he overcame his own anxiety."

Officer Lafe Hendrickson is the SRO for the school district, and Grizz's new handler.

"We're excited about being able to continue on what Emily started, and working here in Wautoma and with our students," Hendrickson said.

Tyler Job

With Grizz's paw print in the books, the community is excited, too.

"It's amazing how an animal can pull a community together," Myers said. "And I think Grizz will do just that."

Hendrickson said Grizz is an Australian Labradoodle and is just over one year old. He added Grizz is going to be helping out students of all ages.

Chetek Chief of Police Ron Ambrozaitis tells NBC 26 his police department has not adopted another K9 since Breidenbach was killed. He said Breidenbach was the department's only officer that could dedicate time to handling a K9.