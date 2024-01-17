Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

K-9 Mattis recovering from illness

K-9 Mattis is recovering in Madison after becoming sick over the weekend. He was specialized in Patrol and Narcotics Detection.
K-9 Mattis
Brown County Sheriff's Office
K-9 Mattis
Posted at 4:38 AM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 05:39:06-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Authorities with the Brown County Sheriff's Office say K-9 Officer Mattis is recovering in Madison after becoming sick over the weekend.

They say he's been getting advanced medical care to help diagnose and develop a treatment plan.

According to a post to social media, authorities are asking for extra thoughts and prayers as he battles some serious medical issues.

According to the Sheriff's Office website, K-9 Mattis is a dual purpose Belgian Malinois, and he was born in 2016. He was specialized in Patrol and Narcotics Detection. K-9 Mattis is assigned to Deputy Nick Dennis who has been serving the Sheriff's Office since 2016.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to follow K-9 Mattis' progress.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!